NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk has rejected the idea that he is a traitor for refusing to allow Ukraine to activate Starlink on its way to Crimea and said he will "fight for America."

"I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America. The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such," Musk said in reply to a post on the social network X (formerly Twitter) claiming that his refusal to activate Starlink was "a form of treason."

Earlier, the entrepreneur said that he rejected Ukraine's request to activate Starlink because he wanted to help people. Musk believes that Starlink cannot be used to attack the Kiev authorities in Crimea, as this would violate the company's user agreement.

On Thursday, CNN quoted Musk's biography published by writer and journalist Walter Isaacsen as saying that the businessman had cut off Ukraine's access to his Starlink service to disrupt a covert attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian fleet in Crimea. CNN cited the author's statements that the businessman's decision was motivated by the fear of Russia using nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine's attack on Crimea. Musk denied the TV channel's allegations, while clarifying that the system was not activated in the area and he rejected Ukraine's request to activate it due to concerns about a possible attack by the AFU against the Russian fleet. As the entrepreneur noted, if he had agreed to the request of the Kiev authorities, SpaceX "would have become a clear accomplice to a major act of war and escalation of the conflict.".