Russian watchdog not blocking Steam

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Operations of the Steam platform in Russia are not restricted, the press service of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) told TASS.

Failures in operation of the Steam gaming service were registered in Russia earlier. Users complaint of problems in operation of the website, the mobile app, and the online store page loading.

"Roskomnadzor is not restricting access to the Steam platform in Russia," the press service said.