Advisor to Russian Central Bank Governor stepping down

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Russia Kseniya Yudaeva has decided to leave the Central Bank, resigning from her post effective October 31, the regulator’s press service informed.

"Kseniya Yudaeva, the advisor to the Chairperson of the Bank of Russia, and previously the First Deputy Chairperson of the Bank of Russia and Board of Directors’ Member of the Bank of Russia, has chosen to continue her career outside the Bank of Russia," the regulator informed.

Yudaeva will step down from her office today, on October 31, the press service added.

The Finance Ministry said earlier that she had been nominated to represent Russia as Executive Director in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), pending a vote as per IMF regulations.

Yudaeva first joined the Bank of Russia in 2013.