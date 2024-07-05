Improvement of Russia’s positions to push West to talks on Ukraine — UN envoy

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia does not observe any significant attempts to begin negotiations on Ukraine from Western states, but their position will change as the situation in the special military operation area unfolds, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview for Rossiya-24.

"We have not observed any serious attempts to being real negotiations. I believe that this whole situation may change and will change as the situation as the front line changes," he said. "The worse it gets for [the West], the louder the voices about the need for negotiations, about the need for conversation, about the need for cessation or, at the very least, freezing of the conflict will become."

Meanwhile, the envoy does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as the next US president will cardinally change the American policy in this area.

"It does not really matter for us who will become the next president of the United States," he concluded.

The Russian plan for settlement in Ukraine

On June 14, Putin stated the collapse of the old system of the Euro-Atlantic security and proposed to build a new architecture, which will take everyone’s concerns into account.

The president also voiced the conditions of peace talks on Ukraine, which include the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s rejection of accession to NATO. In addition, Russia considers it necessary to ensure Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear states and to withdraw all Western sanctions.