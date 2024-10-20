Brazilian president to skip BRICS summit in Kazan

BUENOS AIRES, October 20. /TASS/. Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva will not be able to be present at the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22 through 24 because of his health problems, but will take part in it via a video link, his press service said.

"President Inacio Lula da Silva will not go to the summit in Kazan as his physician has temporarily banned him from long flights," it said.

According to Brazil’s Metropoles news portal, the Brazilian leader got into a home accident and bumped the back of his head. He was taken to the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Brasilia. "He was recommended to refrain from long flights to be able to focus on other tasks," the portal cited a press statement from th medical establishment.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.