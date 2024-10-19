G7 defense ministers call for boosting defense production in Western countries

ROME, October 19. /TASS/. The defense ministers of the G7 countries have called for boosting the defense industry’s capacity, according to a joint declaration adopted at a ministerial meeting in Naples.

The document emphasizes the need "to strengthen the defense industry, encouraging robust engagement and industrial cooperation with partners."

The defense chiefs recognized "the importance of ensuring reliable, predictable and stable access to finance for defense industries."

They also agreed to work "on exploring multinational cooperation on efficient procurement, and aggregating demand to improve efficiencies." "We consider it of paramount importance to keep our military edge through the responsible research and development and prompt adoption of new technologies, especially those in the emerging and disruptive technologies domain," the declaration adds.

The defense ministers of the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan also plan to work "to improve interoperability, building upon the shared standards already in place." They recognized "the need to reduce heavy reliance on fossil fuels" and "generate a credible and skilled workforce as a pillar of deterrence and defense.".