Vucic describes his phone call with Putin as conversation of two friends

BELGRADE, October 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has described his phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as a conversation between two friends.

"The conversation was very long - we were talking as people wo know each other for a long time, as friends. <…> We also discussed who are weak leaders and what kind of leaders there can be. Putin twice repeated one phrase during the conversation: what is good for Serbia is good for Russia, what is good for the Serbs is good for the Russians," he told journalists after his phone call with Putin.

"We don’t need to think alike all the time. But Putin understands Serbia’s position and out situation better that any other Russian politicians. And this is all that I can tell you," he said.

He also said that during the phone call with Putin they "exchanged views on all of the major bilateral issues, including economic." In his words, he thanked Russia for providing his country with "sufficient volumes of gas" in the coming winter.

The previous phone call between Putin and Vucic took place on May 29, 2022.