Ukrainian crisis, other conflicts to be discussed at BRICS summit’s first session

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis and other ongoing conflicts in the world will be the focus of the first session of the BRICS summit in Kazan due to be held from October 22 through 24, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The most pressing conflict situations across the globe will be discussed at the first session of the BRICS summit on October 22. And, naturally, the Ukrainian crisis will be among them," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to the Kremlin aide, colleagues from Brazil and China will lay bare their views on these conflicts.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.