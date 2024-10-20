{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukrainian crisis, other conflicts to be discussed at BRICS summit’s first session

According to the Kremlin aide, colleagues from Brazil and China will lay bare their views on these conflicts

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis and other ongoing conflicts in the world will be the focus of the first session of the BRICS summit in Kazan due to be held from October 22 through 24, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The most pressing conflict situations across the globe will be discussed at the first session of the BRICS summit on October 22. And, naturally, the Ukrainian crisis will be among them," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to the Kremlin aide, colleagues from Brazil and China will lay bare their views on these conflicts.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.

Ukraine
BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide
"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One
Counterproductive to set deadlines for ending special military op — Putin
While speaking about the possibility of peace talks, the Russian leader said: "We are in favor of it. I have already explained how this can be achieved. If this is the other side's honest position - they should act, the sooner the better"
Voting in presidential elections, referendum in Moldova starts without incidents — CEC
There are 11 candidates running for president, including the incumbent head of the republic, Maia Sandu
Russian air defenses destroy fixed-wing drone over Bryansk Region
The governor added that emergency personnel were working on the scene
IAEA depends on EU opinion and therefore not objective — Zaporozhye Region Governor
As for the IAEA, it is absolutely not an independent structure. Its salaries are paid by European officials
Zelensky's 'Victory Plan' plays on West's desire to defeat Russia — Lavrov
"We will not accept any option for Ukraine to remain in a position when it is used by the West in order to impose direct threats to Russia," the Russian Foreign Minister said
Istanbul Agreements is only way leading to dialogue on Ukrainian settlement, says Putin
"The document exists, we have it. This is a draft treaty," the President noted
Russian Navy ships arrive in Iran for drills — top brass
It is reported that the practical part of the drills will be held in the waters of the Gulf of Oman in the Arabian Sea
Zelensky's military plan to lead to his defeat, Hungary not involved in this — Orban
It is reported that the defeated now want to move on to a victory plan
Khaled Mashal becomes new Hamas leader after Sinwar’s death — website
According to Lebanon's LBCI news website, he is now responsible for communication with the key parties involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages
Russian helicopters foil rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region’s border areas
"Strikes were delivered at designated enemy targets with air-fired rockets. After using aircraft weapons, the crews conducted an anti-missile maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to the home base. According to the air support controller, Ukrainian armored vehicles and manpower were eliminated," the ministry said
Berlin, Ankara exploring options to end Ukraine conflict, Germany chancellor says
According to Scholz, Germany and Turkey "are on Ukraine’s side."
Situation gets bleaker for Ukrainian military, US thinks about negotiations — news agency
Columnist Hal Brands pointed out that none of the plans of US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far provide an answer to how to "turn a deteriorating battlefield situation into a decent peace" for Kiev
Ka-52M helicopter crews thwart Ukrainian troop rotation in Russia’s Kursk Region
The ministry also released footage of the attack
Ukraine cannot engage in talks with Russia from position of strength, as it loses — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister emphasized that this is why it is necessary to reach a ceasefire and start peace talks as soon as possible
Russia and Indonesia plan to hold first major naval exercises in November — ambassador
Sergey Tolchenov noted that in the future these exercises could be held "with a certain frequency," such as once every two years
Slovakia’s ruling party objects to inviting Ukraine to NATO — PM
According to Fico, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has recently unveiled his conflict settlement plan, is aware of Slovakia’s position
Israeli Air Forces carry out 175 strikes on Gaza, Lebanon — IDF
"Among the hit targets were weapons storage sites, launch sites and terrorist infrastructure of the Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist organizations," the Israeli Defense Forces press service reported
Brazil, India, Africa should become permanent members of UN Security Council — Lavrov
"This is necessary to ensure representativeness, representation of the global majority," the Russian Foreign Minister said
BRICS to become alternative to global financial institutes — Cuba’s envoy to UN
BRICS countries have common interests and huge possibilities for foreign trade, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ernesto Soberon Guzman said
Libyan national detained in Germany on suspicion of plotting attack on Israeli embassy
Investigators said they believe the man is a supporter of the Islamic State group (banned in Russia)
Russian forces destroy two Baba Yaga bomber drones in Kharkov Region
Data recorders show FPV drone crews wiping out two Ukrainian Baba Yaga unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kharkov Region in the course of the special military operation
Repelling Ukrainian counterattack and enemy losses: situation in Russia’s Kursk region
The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction over the past day reached over 270 servicemen
Netanyahu accuses ‘Iran’s proxy’ of trying to assassinate him in drone attack
On Saturday, a drone was launched toward Netanyahu's home in Caesarea
Hezbollah fires some 200 projectiles into Israel on October 19 — Israeli army
"The IDF will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the army added
Gazprom supplies 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine
The application for pumping through Sokhranovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side, Gazprom representative told reporters
Administration of Zaporozhye Region’s district attacked by Ukrainian troops
According to Titsky, no one was hurt
Russia ready to supply oil and gas to Indonesia — ambassador
"We are also ready to supply oil and gas, if there is interest, as well as Russian metals, fertilizers," the diplomat noted
Ukrainian forces lost up to 460 troops in Battlegroup Center responsibility zone
The Battlegroup Center defeated five brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic in one day and repelled nine counterattacks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
US should think of adverse effect for dollar from anti-Russian sanctions — Putin
All the countries of the world are now thinking of whether it is worth to use the dollar if the US limits the dollar use as a universal international settlement unit due to political considerations, the Russian president noted
Zaporozhye Region governor warns Ukrainians won’t be forgiven if they fight for Zelensky
Yevgeny Balitsky said that only Ukrainian military servicemen have the potential to move against the Kiev regime inside their country now, but they are unlikely to do so because they would not be forgiven for the atrocities they have already committed
Blowing up roads in DPRK is republic’s internal affair, says Pyongyang
"Whether we dismantle roads and railway facilities or newly build them in the territory where the sovereignty of the DPRK is exercised, it pertains to the DPRK's sovereign right from A to Z and it is not a matter to be meddled in by the UN secretary-general," Kim Son Gyong stressed
G7 defense ministers highlight need to restore Ukrainian army’s combat capability
We welcome NATO’s and EU’s respective efforts, the declaration reads
Putin informs Vucic about course of special military operation — Kremlin
The leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine
US aware when, how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike — Biden
Terrorists plan to stage provocations in Syria using toxic agents — Russian military
Terrorists reportedly plan to carry out a false flag operation together with members of the White Helmets pseudo-humanitarian organization in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut
"Before the strike, numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to the civilian population, including early warning of the population in the area," the press service noted
Moldova’s Social Party calls for balanced relations with EU, Russia — ex-President Dodon
He rejected allegations that his party is seeking termination of talks on Moldova’s European Union membership
No plans to join NATO, send weapons to Ukraine, says Serbian deputy PM
According to Vulin, Belgrade is unwilling to join the anti-Russian hysteria
Russia says comms unit of Airborne Force helps seamless operations in Zaporozhye Region
Modern wearable communication systems are widely used at forward positions, allowing satellite radio communication with command points," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement
Ninety-five Russian troops return home from Ukrainian captivity
According to the broadcaster, a special flight brought them to the Chkalovsky airfield outside Moscow, where buses were waiting for them
First deal to sell Russian carbon units abroad completed
Chairman of Equity International General Trading, Salem Humaid Saif Almzaini, said that the company views the transaction as the first step to integration of the BRICS countries’ carbon markets
US provocations, Ukraine: Putin's remarks to BRICS media leaders
According to the Russian leader, Western countries, led by the United States, have caused the ongoing Ukrainian crisis and have started the war back in 2014
Russia hammers Ukrainian military-industrial sector, energy sites over week
Russian troops liberated five communities in the Donbass area and the Zaporozhye Region over the week, the ministry reported
Presidential candidate reports violations at elections, referendum in Moldova
Observers received more than 170 reports of violations in the first two hours, 34 of which were verified and confirmed
Russian ambassador tells BBC that UK wages ‘aggressive war’ against Russia
While Ukraine still keeps resisting, that resistance is getting weaker, Andrey Kelin says
Russian troops liberate Zoryanoye settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian air defense systems also destroyed 31 aircraft-type UAVs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Lavrov slams Kiev’s statements about developing nuclear arsenal as reckless
"You could spend an eternity analyzing what this man and his team say, but we realize that such attempts are in vain, unnecessary, and even counterproductive," the top Russian diplomat stressed
UNSC to hold two Russia-initiated meetings on Ukraine in late October — Russian mission
Apart from that, Russia’s mission has requested a meeting on Western weapons supplies to Ukraine and their impacts on the prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region injures four civilians, including child
Gladkov added that one of the attacks caused two households to catch fire; 20 residential buildings and 14 cars suffered damage
Kremlin welcomes Scholz's readiness for dialogue with Putin
At the same time, the Kremlin has not yet received any real proposals from Germany or other Western countries to organize contacts with the Russian president, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
BRICS countries working on their SWIFT alternative — Putin
Opportunities are also being explored of broadening the use of national currencies and creating instruments enabling to make this work safe, the Russian leader noted
Russian air defenses shoot down another drone over Bryansk Region
Emergency personnel are working on the scene
Press review: Kim Jong Un dynamites Seoul links and NATO, US lay plans to deter Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 16th
Israeli Air Force conducts strike on command center of Hezbollah intelligence headquarters
A key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, the statement reads
Russia has long been ahead of countries considered developed — finance minister
In May, the World Bank updated its GDP data at purchasing power parity, taking into account data for 2021, Russia entered the top four economies in the world
France in discussion with partners about inviting Ukraine to NATO immediately
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a two-day visit to Kiev
Vucic thanks Putin for Moscow’s principled position on Kosovo
Aleksandar Vucic thanked Vladimir Putin for Russia’s principled position on issues of Serbia’s territorial integrity
Kiev working on dirty bomb, Medvedev warns
Bild reported earlier that Kiev is seriously considering replenishing its nuclear weapon stocks
Putin, Vucic exchange congratulation on 80th anniversary of Belgrade’s liberation in WWII
The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade from Nazi invaders
North Korea discovers remains of crashed South Korean drone in Pyongyang — KCNA
The General Staff decided to keep the combined artillery units and the units "with important fire duties near the border" in full combat readiness, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense of the DPRK added
Russian troops fight for native Russian territories during special op — Putin
He said it, commenting on the discussion moderator’s remark that Western states have already abandoned their idea to "defeat Russia on the battlefield
Situation in Kursk region
Aviation, artillery and missile troops continued to defeat manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region, as well as their reserves in the Sumy region
Press review: Zelensky sees nukes as only alternative to NATO and Hamas loses its leader
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 18th
US plotting false-flag operation so it can go to war with Iran — expert
According to Alexey Leonkov, if after the possible election of Trump as president of the United States "it is possible to carry out a provocation against a symbolic target, things may turn around for the United States"
Russia not threat to Hungary, rest of EU — Hungarian minister
"Hungary is a member of NATO, and NATO is rather powerful," Viktor Orban said
Russian strategic nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Pozharsky enters state trials
The Sevmash Shipyard floated out the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky on February 3
Russia says its Mi-28NM helicopter destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region
The strike on the previously detected enemy targets were delivered with air-borne missiles
Moving frontline 40 km away from Nikopol needed to start Zaporozhye NPP — Governor
The two cities are located on the right bank of the Dnieper controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Further Russian offensive, Ukraine’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Russian military repelled 2 enemy counterattacks towards the settlements of Zeleny Shlyakh and Lyubimovka, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine’s military created network of underpasses near Ugledar — Russia’s top brass
As Russian servicemen say, the enemy is poorly trained and only few fighters, largely foreign mercenaries, put up fierce resistance while the others try to retreat or surrender
G7 reiterates concern about Russia's military cooperation with China, Iran, North Korea
The ministers alleged that China’s support was enabling Russia to carry out military operations in Ukraine
Putin, Vucic set to continue cooperation between Russia, Serbia — Kremlin
The leaders agreed to continue maintaining personal communication
NATO number one threat to global peace, says French politician
It is stted that NATO considers the EU as "a registration office of its members"
Russia uses yuan in settlements not only with China, but also with third countries — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that it "helps strengthen the yuan as an international currency"
Russia expects contract for Su-35 delivery to Indonesia to be implemented — ambassador
The ambassador noted that "no clear explanations" were given as to why the contract was frozen, but this is probably due to difficulties with calculations
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Share of non-oil and gas revenues in Russian budget reaches two-thirds — Finance Minister
At the same time, oil and gas revenues in the total federal budget revenues will amount to 27% in 2025, and 23% in 2027, Anton Siluanov said
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Russian forces destroy two Baba Yaga bomber drones in Kharkov Region
The ministry also released footage showing the destruction of the drones
US will consider Russia adversary regardless of outcome of its elections — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also added that US President Joe Biden's statements on nuclear arms talks with Russia are aimed at helping Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections
Putin appoints Maxim Oreshkin as special representative for cooperation with BRICS
The document will enter into force after it is signed
Russia successfully test-fires Kalibr cruise missile in Arkhangelsk region — top brass
The missile firing area was closed to civilian shipping and flights in advance by ships from the Kola Flotilla and the Northern Fleet’s hydrographic ships
Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza kill over 70 Palestinians — TV
According to the enclave’s Health Ministry, more than 42,500 Palestinians have been killed and 99,600 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 2023
G7 defense ministers call for boosting defense production in Western countries
The document emphasizes the need "to strengthen the defense industry, encouraging robust engagement and industrial cooperation with partners."
X continues to limit accounts after purchase by Musk — Russian diplomat
Mikhail Ulyanov was responding to Musk’s post inviting users to share their impressions of the social media platform since he bought it
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Economic growth to be in Russia, China, India and Saudi Arabia — Putin
"Forming of new centers of development" is the sign of time, the Russian leader underlined
Top French diplomat confirms plans to provide Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine
Barrot, who is currently on a two-day visit to Ukraine, added that France continued training Ukrainian pilots and aircraft mechanics
Only Ukrainian commanders allowed to retreat in Krasnoarmeysk area — captive
Konstantin Kolesnikov surrendered as a prisoner of war in the area of the village of Pervomayskoye
Russia and Indonesia gradually moving towards a visa-free regime — ambassador
In accordance with Russian legislation, this can be implemented only on the basis of a bilateral intergovernmental agreement, Sergey Tolchenov said
Top diplomat to lead Nicaragua’s delegation to BRICS summit in Kazan
In June, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega pointed out that the country’s authorities were working on joining BRICS because the group stood for a multipolar world order
Press review: Zelensky's Victory Plan jumbled mess and SCO helps usher in new world order
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 17th
Three killed, 8 wounded by gunfire as people celebrated football win in Mississippi
The shooting took place in Holmes County on Saturday when a group of 200 to 300 people were celebrating outdoors, according to The Associated Press
Anti-Russian sanctions hurt European exporters more than Russia — IRTP
According to President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Ferdinando Pelazzo, the main problem is related to the payment system - the European Central Bank is forcing European financial institutions to curtail operations in Russia
Units of battlegroup West captured 56 Ukrainian strongpoints
Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for the battlegroup, also specified that during the counter-battery battle, artillery units destroyed an M198 howitzer, M119 and L119 guns, and six mortar crews
Russia has unique icebreaker fleet and is developing it — Putin
The President recalled that Russia had seven nuclear icebreakers and 34 diesel ones
BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide
"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One
Russia ranks fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin
China is the largest economy of the globe by that parameter, the head of state said
Rescuers found body of fifth victim of gas blast in Tambov region — Emergencies Ministry
A household gas explosion rocked an apartment building in the town of Kirsanov
BRICS summit, not US elections, will determine course of history — Russian official
Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko believes that truly responsible leaders of sovereign states understand this, and the level of representation at the summit and the ever-growing number of applications for membership are clear proof of this
