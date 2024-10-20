Israel hits five offices of Hezbollah sponsor organization in Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 20. /TASS/. At least five offices of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial association sponsoring Hezbollah, in Lebanon were struck by Israel, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to Al Hadath, missiles were fired at two buildings housing Al-Qard Al-Hassan office in southern Beirut, as well as its regional offices in Baalbek, Rayak, and Harmel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that it would target Al-Qard Al-Hassan offices across entire Lebanon. There are more than 30 such officies.

The Israeli strike on southern Beirut cause a panic among people who are fleeing the Dahia neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold in the city.

According to reports from Baalbek, serious damage was done to buildings in the central part of the city. One of the missiles fell down in a shopping mall housing an Al-Qard Al-Hassan office but did not explode.