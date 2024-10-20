MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region. The application for pumping through Sokhranovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side, Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station at 42.1 mln cubic meters as of October 20. The application for the Sokhranovka station was rejected," the company representative said.

The day before the pumping volume reached 42.4 mln cubic meters, while the average for October amounted to over 42 mln cubic meters.

The website of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator reported that gas transit through Ukraine on October 7 could amount to about 42 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, the official representative of Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov said that the events in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region had already led to a sharp increase in the price of natural and liquefied gas, and wondered who was benefiting from it.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.