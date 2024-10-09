Romania notifies Russia of imminent closure of its consulate general — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Romania has officially notified the Russian side about the closure of its consulate general in Rostov-on-Don, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have received an official notification from the Romanian side that the Romanian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don will cease its activities on October 14," she told reporters.

According to the diplomat, this step on the part of Bucharest is conditioned by Russia's decision "to denounce the bilateral intergovernmental agreement on the opening of the mentioned consular institution." "This decision was taken in December 2023 in response to unfriendly actions of the Romanian authorities," the spokeswoman recalled.