Blowing up roads in DPRK is republic’s internal affair, says Pyongyang

SEOUL, October 20. /TASS/. The blowing up of the roads to South Korea on the territory of the DPRK is an internal affair of the people's republic, and the statements of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in this regard are inappropriate, Kim Son Gyong, vice-minister for International Organizations of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, said.

As the vice-minister, whose statement was published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), explained, on October 15 the UN Secretary-General made " seriously improper remarks," calling for restraint and the speedy restoration of land routes after their blowing up.

"He successfully played the role of a spokesman for the U.S., repeating like an automatic responder such stereotyped remarks as "abidance by the UNSC resolutions" and "complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" which have nothing to do with the above-said issue," Kim Son Gyong noted.

"Whether we dismantle roads and railway facilities or newly build them in the territory where the sovereignty of the DPRK is exercised, it pertains to the DPRK's sovereign right from A to Z and it is not a matter to be meddled in by the UN secretary-general," the diplomat stressed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pointed out that the country’s recent move to blow up the roads leading to South Korea "means not only the physical blocking [of communication channels] but also the severance of centuries-long bad ties with Seoul and the rejection of the unrealistic idea of unification."

"To be rightful, he (the UN Secretary General - TASS) should have condemned the ROK military for encroaching upon the sovereignty of the DPRK by infiltrating drones, military attack means, into even the sky above its capital city a few days ago," Kim Son Gyong said.

He considered the lack of reaction to this event from the UN Secretary General to be a manifestation of double standards. Earlier, the DPRK Foreign Ministry reported that South Korean drones entered Pyongyang's airspace three times in October to distribute leaflets. The DPRK presented the wreckage of the UAV. Pyongyang warned that in case an incident which nobody wants occurs on the Korean peninsula due to the reckless military temerity of the ROK with the back of the U.S., the UN secretary-general will never be free from responsibility for it.

On October 15, North Korea blew up the roads and railways to South Korea. Pyongyang announced plans to turn "the southern border into a fortress.".