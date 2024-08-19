Russian army hits Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Zaporozhye Region — politician

MELITOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian army has carried out strikes on Ukraine’s manpower and equipment in the Stepnogorsk area of the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"In the Stepnogorsk area there was a successful strike on enemy manpower and equipment north of Kamenskoye. One field warehouse and many pieces of equipment were destroyed," Rogov said.

The community of Stepnogorsk is north of the Russian town of Vasilyevka in Zaporozhye Region and 30 km south of the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.