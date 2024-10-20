BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. BRICS is considering 15 countries as its potential partners, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The leaders will make a decision on a group of states that would be included in this category of partner countries at the first stage. Currently, fifteen countries meeting many criteria, such as influence on regional and international affairs, etc., are being considered as potential partners, he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that at least 30 countries had already expressed their willingness to join BRICS’ activities this way or another. "But at this point, we together with all members of the organization should consider our position on the [association’s] expansion. Definitely, we will push away no one," he said.

"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One, commenting on prospects for BRICS’ expansion.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency. It will be the first summit attended by the association’s new members. Representatives from more than 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders who are expected to attend the summit are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith.