UAE president arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin — agency

DUBAI, October 20. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Moscow where he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the WAM news agency said.

The UAE delegation also includes Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and Eagle Hills and Emaar Properties CEO Mohamed Alabbar.

Later in the day, the two presidents will meet in an informal atmosphere. According to the UAE president, his Russian counterpart invited him "right to his home," the Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence near Moscow. Official talks will be held on Monday and are expected to focus on relations between the two countries, as well as key issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East.

After the talks in Moscow, Sheikh Mohamed will go to Kazan to take past in the BRICS summit.