Thai Airlines set to launch direct flights to European cities, including Moscow — official

BANGKOK, October 16. /TASS/. Thai Airlines, the national air carrier of Thailand, is preparing to launch direct flights to a number of European cities, including Moscow, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatphaibool told TASS in an interview.

"Based on our current information, there are five Russian airlines, including the national carrier Aeroflot Russian Airlines, which organizes regular and charter flights from 22 Russian cities in 7 federal districts to 3 airports of Thailand - Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Phuket International Airport and U-Tapao Airport," she said.

"According to the information about Thai Airlines, Thai Airways is now in the process of preparing to open a new series of direct flights to some European destinations, including Moscow. However, there appear to be some challenges related to aircraft availability and additional insurance requirements," the official noted.

Statistical data gathered by TAT indicate that "the number of Russian tourists who visited Thailand during the 9 months of 2024 (January-September) reached 1,158,000 persons, and the number of Russian visitors is expected to reach an impressive 1.7 million by the year's end," the TAT Governor added.