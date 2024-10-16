Russia suggests organizing second investment forum in Pakistan — PM

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Russia suggests organizing the second Russia-Pakistan investment forum in Pakistan, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The first investment forum held in Moscow gave a strong impetus to development of economic interaction between the two countries, Mishustin said.

"Certainly, we are happy to suggest organizing the second forum in Pakistan," the Russian prime minister said. The event will help representatives of the two countries to establish direct ties.