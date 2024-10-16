UN reform to top BRICS agenda after Kazan summit, says expert

BUENOS AIRES, October 16. /TASS/. Reforming global governance, in particular, the UN Security Council (UNSC), will top the agenda of BRICS discussions after the association’s summit in Kazan on October 22-24, Jose Osmando, columnist of the Brazilian portal Meio News, said on Wednesday.

The discussion of the global governance reform will be at the top of the agenda of BRICS member states after they meet in Kazan at the organization’s 16th summit. The BRICS countries will be able to build "harmonious relations" in a multipolar world order as they will be "more responsible" in regulating the global economy and will be able to better focus on environmental issues and poverty and the threat of world hunger, the expert said.

The reform of global governance could include both reforming the UN and creating alternative financial organizations to replace such existing institutions as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the columnist added.

After taking over the BRICS’ presidency in 2025, Brazil will continue the organization’s initiatives aimed at improving economic relations between all of its member states and restoring stability in the world, Osmando said.

In September, India, Brazil, and South Africa stressed in a joint statement that they considered the UNSC reform an "urgent international priority." As Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier, the global situation requires UN reformation, yet it should be based on a broad consensus.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

On January 1, 2024, Russia took over the BRICS’ yearlong presidency. It features more than 200 various events. The BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the association’s main event during Russia’s presidency.