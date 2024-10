MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Crews of Russian Ka-52M helicopters foiled the rotation of Ukrainian troops in border areas in Russia’s Kursk Region, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Strikes were delivered at designated enemy targets with air-fired rockets. After using aircraft weapons, the crews conducted an anti-missile maneuver, fired decoy flares and returned to the home base. According to the air support controller, Ukrainian armored vehicles and manpower were eliminated," the ministry said.