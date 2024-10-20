Kremlin sees no links between cancellations on Russia, Brazilian leaders’ visits

MOCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that he doesn’t think that the cancellation of Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit to the BRICS summit in Kazan is linked with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to go to the Group of Twenty summit in Brazil.

"No," he said when asked by TASS whether there could any connection between these things. In his words, no one in the Kremlin "has such a thought."

The press service of the Brazilian president said earlier in the day that Lula da Silva would not be able to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24 because of health problems.