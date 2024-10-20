MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Motorized rifle units of the battlegroup West captured 56 Ukrainian strongpoints and also destroyed a Starlink station, said by Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for the battlegroup.

"As a result of active operations, motorized rifle units of the battlegroup West improved positions along the forward line and captured 56 enemy strongpoints. With the support of artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aircraft, they struck manpower and equipment of units from the 53rd, 63rd, and 67th mechanized brigades and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Novolyubovka, Chervona Dibrova and Grigorovka. They repelled three counterattacks by assault units, eliminating up to 30 militants," he said.

He also specified that during the counter-battery battle, artillery units destroyed an M198 howitzer, M119 and L119 guns, and six mortar crews.

"The group's air defense crews destroyed three aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses totaled 350 militants and seven weapons, including three field artillery guns, an Anklav electronic warfare station, a Starlink satellite communications station, two pickups, and nine UAV control points were destroyed," he said.