Netanyahu accuses ‘Iran’s proxy’ of trying to assassinate him in drone attack

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused an Iranian proxy of trying to kill him and his wife in a drone attack near the city of Caesarea earlier on Saturday and vowed it will not stop Israel from pressing on with its military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah.

"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," he wrote on X. "Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come."

"I say to Iran and its proxies in its axis of evil: Anyone who tries to harm Israel’s citizens will pay a heavy price," the prime minister said. "We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our northern border safely to their homes."

On Saturday, a drone was launched toward Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli prime minister's office, told TASS. He said the incident did not cause casualties, and the prime minister and his wife were not at home at the time of the attack.

The Israel Defense Forces said that three unmanned aerial vehicles were launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, and two of them were intercepted, while another crashed into a building in the Caesarea area.