Putin sends condolences to Thailand over deadly floods

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) over the deadly floods in his country.

"Accept our most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of floods in your country’s southern provinces. I ask you to convey words of compassion and support to the family and friends of the deceased, and wishes of soonest recovery to all those injured as a result of this natural disaster," reads the telegram, published on the Kremlin’s website.

The latest update, published by the Thai Health Ministry, puts the death toll at 145. In all, the floods affected around two million people.