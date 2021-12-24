Russian Central Military District to hold 14 joint exercises with CSTO partners in 2022

YEKATERINBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District will hold 14 joint exercises of various levels with its partners from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Military District Commander Alexander Lapin said.

In an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Friday, the official previewed "14 joint exercise of various levels within the CSTO framework."

"The geography of maneuvers will span to training ranges in Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2022, a joint exercise with CSTO peacekeeping forces planned to involve troops from six countries, will be the most important among them," he said.

The number of joint training events will be increased in 2022 due to growing military threats in the Central Asian region, Lapin said.

Earlier, Lapin said that the Central Military District plans to hold over 300 exercises in 2022, as terrorist organizations have stepped up their activity in the region.

The Central Military District includes the Volga Area, Urals and Siberia, and comprises the territory of 29 Russian administrative regions. It also includes several facilities abroad, including Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as military units on the territory of Kazakhstan. The district’s headquarters are located in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.