Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian tanks using Lancet loitering munitions

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed two Ukrainian tanks in the Sumy Region using Lancet loitering munitions, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also released footage showing the destruction of the tanks.

"Members of Battlegroup North detected the camouflaged positions of two Ukrainian tanks in a wooded area using a drone during a reconnaissance operation in the Sumy Region. After assessing the data, a decision was made to open fire at the enemy tanks. Lancet loitering munitions directly hit the targets, destroying the Ukrainian tanks, which was confirmed by real-time objective control footage," the statement reads.