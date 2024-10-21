Russian Ka-52M combat helicopter thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A Russian Ka-52M helicopter thwarted the rotation of Ukrainian troops in the borderline Kursk area, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"In accomplishing a combat mission to support ground forces, army aviation pilots launched missiles on coordinates transmitted by an air observer and destroyed the Ukrainian armor and personnel," the ministry said in a statement.

After the strike, the Ka-52M helicopter performed a missile evasion maneuver at an ultra-low altitude by releasing decoy flares to evade hits by enemy surface-to-air missiles. A forward air controller confirmed the target destruction, it said.