Israeli servicemen destroy rocket launchers in southern Lebanon — army

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed rocket launchers belonging to Lebanon's Shia group Hezbollah during raids in the south of the country, the army press service reported.

"During ground raids in southern Lebanon, IDF soldiers located and dismantled large quantities of Hezbollah’s weapons, including anti-tank missiles, launchers that were aimed toward communities in northern Israel, RPG launchers, munitions, explosives, grenades, and additional combat equipment. The troops also eliminated Hezbollah terrorists, including tactical-level commanders and a terrorist cell that launched anit-tank missiles toward the soldiers," the IDF said.

The military added that over the past 24 hours, IDF forces dismantled terrorist infrastructure and tunnel mines in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip. Several militants who posed a threat to Israeli soldiers were also eliminated in the Rafah area, the press service said.