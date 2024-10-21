Right-wing conservatives in Europe loyal to their electorates, not Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Right-wing conservative forces who have gained popularity in European countries by campaigning against the European Union are loyal to their electorates, not Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told aif.ru in an interview.

"I don’t think these forces can be described as loyal to Russia. Their national interests form the core of their political activities. The interests of a sizable portion of the EU population lie in the fact that they do not wish to see yet another war break out," Lavrov noted. "Yet, they are being openly pulled into it. <…> To reiterate, the so-called right-wing conservatives are loyal to their countries and their people," he added.

"Following up on the elections, conservative ideas are gaining popularity in Europe," Russia’s top diplomat continued.

According to Lavrov, Russia will engage with "anyone who approaches us with a proposal to talk, to seek common ground, and to think about how we can jointly make the lives of our citizens better." "We are ready to sit down and talk with everyone without exception, and we will not turn anyone down," he concluded.