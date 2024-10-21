Russian PM Mishustin to meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold talks with the head of Kyrgyz government, Akylbek Japarov, later on Monday.

The two premiers plan to discuss pressing issues facing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres between Russia and Kyrgyzstan as well as their interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Japarov arrived in Russia on October 19. His official visit comes as the two countries mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Kara-Kyrgyz autonomous region in the Soviet Russia and hold Days of Kyrgyz Culture in Russia. Japarov and Mishustin previously met at a meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Yerevan on October 1.