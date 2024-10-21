Moldova’s president alleges `unprecedented’ plot to buy off votes

CHISINAU, October 21. /TASS/. Moldova’s President Maia Sandu said she had evidence that criminal groups and foreign forces sought to interfere in yesterday's presidential election in the former Soviet republic.

"Moldova faced today and in recent months an unprecedented assault on freedom and democracy. Criminal groups working with foreign forces have attacked our country with tens of millions of euros, lies and propaganda <…> to keep our country trapped in uncertainty and instability," she said after early results of Sunday’s election and EU referendum were announced. She said she had "clear evidence" that the criminal groups sought to buy off 300,000 votes.

The president who is leading the election with 39.87% of the vote with 95% of ballots counted said she will wait for the final outcome before deciding what to do next. According to a TASS reporter, Sandu has delayed a news conference three times already.

With Moldova’s former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo so far scoring 27.58%, the election is heading for a run-off vote on November 3.

Simultaneously, Moldova held an EU referendum in which as many as 62% of voters opposed the country’s accession to the bloc.