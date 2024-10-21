Sandu must prove that 'criminal groups' stole her votes — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who said that certain "criminal groups" allegedly tried to steal her votes in the election, must provide evidence, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"First of all, she doesn't say what she's talking about. Secondly, these are quite serious accusations against these 'criminal groups', and the public should be presented with some evidence. If she says that she is short of votes because of some 'criminal groups', then she should present evidence," the spokesman said, commenting on Sandu's accusations.

"It would [also] be great [if] Sandu could explain such a number of votes that disagree with her line. Are they also 'criminal groups'?" Peskov pointed out. "Or does she mean that Moldovan citizens who do not support her are associated with 'criminal groups'? There are many nuances here," he said.

Earlier, Sandu said she had information about attempts by criminal groups and foreign forces to interfere in the elections. According to her, the goal of the "criminal group" was to buy 300,000 votes.