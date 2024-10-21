MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Ukrainians have become hostages of the West's colonial philosophy and have sold everything their grandfathers created, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Today the Anglo-Saxon world has an absolutely colonial philosophy. For them, everyone is the same, everyone is just a slave. That is why people living in Zaporozhye, Kiev, Vinnitsa, Liepaja, Revel (Tallinn - TASS) - in our Russian cities - they have all equally become hostages of their colonial philosophy. They fell for some denim, some piece of paper, some penny. <...> They sold everything for which their grandfathers lived, built, created," he said.

Balitsky emphasized that Ukrainians and the Baltic peoples live in an illusion, although there are people who understand the real state of affairs. "There are also ordinary people there who understand that without morality, without basic foundations, without those, as they used to say in communism, cornerstones on which we stand, there is no future without the past. And that binds us together," he added.