Russian forces strike Ukrainian seaborne drone factory in Zaporozhye

MELITOPOL, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike at the Zaporozhye factory of seaborne drones used by the Ukrainian army for attacks on Crimea, Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Monday.

"The strike was delivered yesterday at the Zaporozhye Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment modules. The factory is located on the bank of the Dnieper River and has become the flagship in the production of uncrewed vessels massively used for strikes on our ships and attacks on Crimea. The enterprise is a key facility for terrorism on water. According to operational information, the strike was delivered when the output was ready for its shipment and there was a large number of specialists, including foreign personnel, there," the politician said.

As Rogov pointed out, "the Ukrainian regime tried to present it as if our troops delivered a strike at a shopping mall."

"However, the factory and the shopping mall are located at a distance of several hundred meters from each other. Moreover, this space is a densely built-up area," he said.