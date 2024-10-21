FETO chief Gulen, suspected of preparing coup by Turkey, dies in US

ISTANBUL, October 21. /TASS/. Preacher Fethullah Gulen, the leader of the Fethullah Organization (FETO) declared terrorist group in Turkey, has died in the United States, where he had been living since 1999, the Herkul website close to the FETO reported.

His nephew Ebousseme Gulen confirmed the information about the death of 83-year-old Gulen, CNN Turk reported. It added that Fethullah Gulen died on October 20 in a hospital in Pennsylvania.

Turkish authorities suspected Gulen of orchestrating a coup attempt in July 2016, which led to a two-day confrontation resulting in over 250 deaths and 2,000 injuries. Ankara has repeatedly called for Gulen's extradition from the US and vowed to pursue FETO supporters until the last of them is brought to justice. Turkey continues to carry out regular operations against Gulen's followers.