Lavrov sees little merit in evaluating Rutte’s rhetoric on Ukraine

NATO’s new chief "serves as a `technical secretary’ who is articulating the position that has been agreed upon within NATO, largely influenced by Washington's stance," the minister said

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said he did not see much merit in evaluating statements on Ukraine by NATO’s new chief, Mark Rutte.

"There is little merit in evaluating him. He serves as a `technical secretary’ who is articulating the position that has been agreed upon within NATO, largely influenced by Washington's stance," Lavrov told aif.ru in an interview. "They all strive to exhibit a level of aggression beyond what might be expected," he added.

"I am well-acquainted with [former NATO Secretary General] Jens Stoltenberg. There was a time when he would frequently request meetings during our participation in the UN General Assembly sessions in New York," the Russian foreign minister recounted. "He appeared to be a constructive individual, but the facade quickly disappears when the command `Take him’ is issued," he continued.

Commenting on a reporter’s remark about the nature of a diplomat’s job, Lavrov said: "Indeed, there is such a job - to engage with NATO Secretaries General.".

