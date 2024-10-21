Every participant in BRICS summit can feel free to discuss Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. While the Ukraine conflict will not feature on the agenda of the coming BRICS summit, participants can feel free to discuss the issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment for Izvestia.

"This is not on the agenda of the summit, but every participant can discuss the topic as they see fit," Peskov said.

The BRICS summit will take place in Kazan on October 22-24. President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russia, as the BRICS chair in 2024, will contribute to developing cooperation in key areas such as politics, security, economy, and culture. Additionally, the priorities include promoting collaboration in technology, science, healthcare, environmental protection, culture, sports, youth exchanges, and civil society. The motto of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.".