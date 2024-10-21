Lavrov says rapprochement with BRICS may directly benefit Russia’s allies in CSTO, EAEU

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Rapprochement and collaboration with BRICS would serve the interests of all member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told aif.ru in an interview.

"It seems to me that somewhere down the road, our southern neighbors, our allies in the CSTO and the EAEU, will above all see direct benefits for themselves from rapprochement with BRICS," Lavrov maintained.

"They do not have to join BRICS, but they should collaborate in the implementation of specific projects, which is in the interests of all of us," Russia's top diplomat added.