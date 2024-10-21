South Korean Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy

SEOUL, October 21. /TASS/. South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun has met with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

"Kim Hong-kyun has cautioned that the Republic of Korea will react together with the international community, using all accessible means, to any actions threatening its key security interests," the foreign policy agency said.

On October 10, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that media claims regarding the involvement of North Korean servicemen in the special military operation appear to be yet another hoax.

On October 19, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitted that he was unable to confirm rumors spread by Ukraine about the presence of North Korean troops in the zone of Russia’s special military operation.