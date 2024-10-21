Putin to hold talks with UAE president at Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with his visiting counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the Kremlin on Monday.

The Kremlin press service announced that the two leaders plan to discuss "the state and prospects for the development of multifaceted Russian-UAE cooperation and pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and North Africa region."

Also, Putin announced on Sunday, he and the UAE leader will visit a Russian educational establishment to whose growth the president of the UAE has contributed, without specifying exactly which one.

Following Moscow talks, the two presidents will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24.

Before the official visit kicked off, Putin received Sheikh Mohamed at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. At an informal dinner, the two leaders touched upon the situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and bilateral relations.