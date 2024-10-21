Putin meets with his UAE counterpart in Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin. A handshake between the two leaders opened the official talks.

The president of the United Arab Emirates arrived in Moscow the previous day, a day before the start of his official visit to Russia. Putin and Al Nahyan spoke at an informal dinner in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, where they discussed, among other things, the crisis in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine.

The official talks between the two leaders will focus on bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kremlin press service said.