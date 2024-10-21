Kremlin keeps lid on Putin's secretive talks with world leaders

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not disclose the content of Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with leaders of other countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov’s words come in response to a TASS correspondent’s question to comment on former US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that he allegedly threatened Putin in the past with a strike against Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine.

"We continue to prefer maintaining a very responsible stance in terms of not making public the conversations that are held at the highest level," Peskov said. "Unfortunately for us, a number of leaders do not adhere to this stance and do not maintain media hygiene regarding this issue. But this is on their own conscience."

The Russian presidential spokesman added that US politicians resorted to making numerous heated statements ahead of the November 5 presidential election in the country, particularly in the final stage of their election campaigns.