Vietnam's parliament elects General Luong Cuong as country's new president

HANOI, October 21. /TASS/. Vietnam's National Assembly (unicameral parliament) has elected General Luong Cuong as the country's new president, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

According to the National Assembly, the resolution to elect Luong Cuong, 67, as head of state was supported by 440 out of 440 lawmakers present at the session, accounting for 91.67% of the total number of deputies of the National Assembly, which, according to the Vietnamese Constitution, is the highest authority with the power to appoint and dismiss the country's leadership.

Luong Cuong was born on August 15, 1957 in the northern Vietnamese province of Phu Tho. He enlisted in the Vietnamese People's Army in 1975.