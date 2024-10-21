In Moldovan election Sandu gets 42.45%, Stoianoglo, 25.99% with 100% reports reviewed

CHISINAU, October 21. /TASS/. Moldova’s incumbent President Maia Sandu gets 42.45% of the votes cast in the presidential election, while former Prosecutor-General Alexander Stoianoglo - 25.99%, according to early returns published by the Central Election Commission after processing 100% of reports.

The leader of Our Party, Renato Usatii, is third with 13.79% of the votes.

Since none of the candidates collected more than 50% of the votes, a runoff will have to be held on November 3. A referendum was conducted simultaneously with the presidential election in Moldova. Observers note that the plebiscite was designed to help Sandu get re-elected for a second term amid the economic crisis and opposition protests.