Armenia has no plans to become BRICS member now — deputy PM

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Armenia will take part in the BRICS Summit to be held on October 22-24 in Kazan, but Yerevan is not discussing the possibility of becoming a member of the association at the present time, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan stated in the country's parliament.

"No, no, not at this stage," he replied to a journalist's question about the possibility of Armenia applying for the BRICS membership.

Earlier, the Armenian cabinet confirmed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would attend the BRICS Summit.