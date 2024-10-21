Turkey's Kazan Summit participation shows strong BRICS interest — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Turkey's participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan at the highest-level underscores Ankara's significant interest in the work of the association, according to Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, who spoke at a meeting with Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov.

"The Turkish delegation is participating in the BRICS Summit at the highest level, which emphasizes our great interest in the work of the association. I am confident that our cooperation will contribute to the further development of relations," the ambassador emphasized, as quoted in a statement from Roscongress.

Roscongress highlighted that the parties discussed organizational issues related to the Turkish delegation's participation in the BRICS Summit, as well as potential cooperation with the association. "Relations between our countries are steadily developing in all key areas. I am convinced that the participation of a representative Turkish delegation in the BRICS Summit will be a landmark event that will contribute to the creation of new areas of cooperation and the further strengthening of relations. For our part, we also intend to create new opportunities for dialogue within the framework of key congress and exhibition events organized by the Roscongress Foundation, ensuring that the implementation of planned activities is carried out swiftly and efficiently," Kobyakov said.

The meeting participants also noted the substantial potential for the development of business cooperation between Russia and Turkey and discussed issues of promoting mutual investment opportunities, Roscongress added.