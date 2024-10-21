Reactor assembly completed at first power unit of Rooppur nuclear plant

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Reactor assembly has been completed at power generating unit No. 1 of the Rooppur nuclear power plant under construction by Russia's Rosatom in Bangladesh, the press service of the engineering division of the Russian state corporation reports.

The reactor assembly process comprised installation of internals, such as a shaft and an enclosure, loading of fuel element simulators, mounting of the protecting tubes unit and the upper block, and installation of sensors of the startup measuring system. The next step is to hold hydraulic tests to check the reactor unit equipment operability, Rosatom said.