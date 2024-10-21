Intersection of transport corridors to be important logistical step — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Construction of a new route of goods delivery to Russia discussed during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Kyrgyzstan will make it possible to provide for intersection of North - South and East - West transport corridors, which will become an important step in terms of logistics in the region, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in conclusion of the visit.

The new route will run across the territory of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Caspian Sea. Cargoes will be delivered to the port of Astrakhan. The freight traffic from Russia to Kyrgyzstan and back is now via Kazakhstan.

"Construction of a road is outlined that will link the north and the south of Kyrgyzstan and will in such way support the intersection of North - South and East - West routes. It is critical for us," Overchuk said in a comment to Rossiya-1 television.

During talks, the parties "discussed in detail issues of building a new transport and logistical route" that will reach Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Caspian Sea, the official noted.