Guterres’ visit to Kazan shows BRICS became important for West — official

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to the BRICS Summit in Kazan shows that the association has become important for the West as well, President of the BRICS International Forum Purnima Anand said in an interview with TASS ahead of the upcoming summit.

"As we’ve heard, the UN Secretary General is coming as well, so it shows that [the Summit] has an international importance, and this is not just an association of the BRICS states and the 30 countries, interested in becoming its members, it is an international event. And I hope that the presence of the United Nations shows that the BRICS association has become very important for the West and for America," she said.

Anand pointed out the importance and the value of the upcoming event.

"Tomorrow, Kazan will become the most secure place in the world, and many world leaders will come to Kazan. This is truly a very importance conference, because the turbulence in the world is very high right now," she added, pointing out the ongoing conflicts around the world.

"Peace and regional security are very important. So we have great expectations for the 2024 BRICS summit," the official noted.

The BRICS summit will take place in Kazan on October 22-24.