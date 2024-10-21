Around 85 small-capacity LNG facilities may be built in Russia — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian regions are planning to build another 85 small-capacity LNG facilities with a total capacity of 2.7 mln tons per year, Director of the Gas Industry Development Department at the Ministry of Energy Artem Verkhov said.

"In the long term, in accordance with the applications that regions submit to the Ministry of Energy, around 85 facilities with a total production volume of 2.7 mln tons," he said.

At the same time, there are currently 22 small-capacity LNG plants operating in Russia, with an average capacity utilization of 56%, Verkhov noted. Plans for 2024 include the commissioning of about six more such plants.

In 2023, small-capacity LNG plants in Russia produced 149,800 tons of fuel, Verkhov said. The average price of produced LNG reached 34,500 rubles ($357.34) per ton.

At the same time, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom LNG Technologies Alexey Kakhidze estimated the production of 22 existing LNG plants in Russia at 160,000 tons per year.

Gazprom LNG Technologies is working on the construction of 66 complexes for the production and transportation of liquefied natural gas, 26 of which are scheduled to be commissioned in 2026 - 2027. The total production capacity of the facilities will reach 249 tons per hour or 2.1 mln tons per year (2.9 bln cubic meters).