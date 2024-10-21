Turkey sees threat in Greater Israel plans — ruling party

ANKARA, November 21. /TASS/. Turkey sees a threat coming from Israel in the context of its Greater Israel plans, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, said.

"Israel’s leaders have said that they are implementing the David Corridor project and this would change the map of the region. The Israeli finance minister once said that they want to create a Greater Israel that would embrace Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. This project also includes a part of Turkey’s territory. This is absolutely obvious for us," he said.

He slammed the Turkish opposition for saying that "Israel is no threat to Turkey." "They did not analyze the situation in the region, did not scrutinize data on the regional trends, on Israel’s combat operations. If Israel’s statements are not a threat, then what are they? This is an attempt to turn things upside down," Celik said.

He also recalled Israel’s statements about its readiness to strike nuclear and oil targets in Iran. "The United States was one of the countries spoke clearly against this. Even Washington sees the humanitarian, political and military risks of such a strike that will lead to a catastrophe," he stressed.